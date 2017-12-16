Samsung’s flagship pair has gotten leaked in the form of CAD renders and 360-degree videos showing each phone from all angles. OnLeaks has collaborated with both MySmartPrice and 91mobiles to bring these images to light, confirming quite a few features …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ CAD images, 360-degree videos surface - December 16, 2017
- USD/CAD Resilience Vulnerable to Strong Canada Inflation Figures - December 15, 2017
- Do these CAD drawings show the mid-engine Corvette? - December 15, 2017