SaskTel said it plans to increase its investment in the Government of Saskatchewan’s Wireless Saskatchewan initiative by more than CAD 70 million. As part of this additional investment, SaskTel …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- SaskTel invests over CAD 70 mln to construct 74 rural cell towers - September 24, 2020
- USD/CAD sits near multi-week tops, just above 1.3400 mark amid stronger USD - September 24, 2020
- USD/CAD flirts with six-week highs just shy of 1.3400 - September 23, 2020