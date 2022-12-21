Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS:CA) declares CAD 0.0433/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 2.68% Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29. See SIS:CA …
