This deal comes from Dell’s Canada store and is part of Dell’s ongoing ways to save you money on the laptops, desktops, and peripherals you need. It’s a great machine with plenty of features, too.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Save CAD $250 on the New Dell XPS 13 laptop if you live in Canada - September 2, 2021
- USD/CAD recovers modestly, trades around 1.2600 ahead of US data - September 2, 2021
- Gensource Announces CAD $50 Million Project Equity Commitment Letter From Project Offtaker HELM AG and Update on Tugaske Project Special Purpose Vehic - September 2, 2021