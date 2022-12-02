The Canadian labour market added another 10K jobs in November to match the market consensus. Economists at TD Securities think there is scope for CAD underperformance to come to an end, at least …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- A machine tool builder extends its software expertise beyond CAD/CAM - December 2, 2022
- USD/CAD retreats after a spike to 1.3520 following job reports - December 2, 2022
- Scope for CAD underperformance to come to a tactical end – TDS - December 2, 2022