KOCHI: A few seats are vacant in the short term course ‘Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D Printing’ which commences on Friday at the Cusat School of Engineering. Highlights of the course are: Cusat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Seats vacant in CAD-3D printing course at Cusat - September 18, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: The Greenback rises against CAD after Fed cut - September 18, 2019
- USD/CAD advances beyond 1.3280 as WTI edges lower after EIA report - September 18, 2019