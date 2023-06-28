Benchmark stock indices scaled all-time highs on Wednesday aided by FII buying and shrinking Current Account Deficit (CAD). The S&P BSE Sensex rose to an all-time high of 64,050 intraday before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Sensex, Nifty scale all-time high aided by FII buying, narrowing CAD - June 28, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar sinks with lower inflation - June 28, 2023
- USD/CAD: Gains could extend to retest key resistance at 1.3315/25 – Scotiabank - June 28, 2023