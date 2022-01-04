Incoming Orders04.01.2022 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.SFC Energy AG – Press releaseSFC Energy receives strategically important follow-up order from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- SFC Energy receives strategically important follow-up order from a Canadian Oil & Gas Producer with an order volume of almost CAD 1 million - January 4, 2022
- USD/CAD: Off intraday low past 1.2700 on steady yields, firmer oil prices, focus on PMIs - January 4, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears could be about to move in below the daily counter trendline - January 3, 2022