Cash against documents (CAD) financing is used to protect both the buyer and seller in international transactions. Learn more about CAD financing and if you should implement it in your small business.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Should You Use Cash Against Documents (CAD) Financing in Your Small Business? - January 25, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from five-week-old resistance line above 1.2700 - January 25, 2021
- USD/CAD sees choppy trade, back from 1.2780 highs to under 1.2750 - January 25, 2021