Sienna Senior Living declares CAD 0.078 dividend

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) declares CAD 0.078/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 6.3%Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan.
