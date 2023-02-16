Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA:CA) declares CAD 0.078/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.65% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27. See …
