USA: A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, stresses the need for strategies to improve medication adherence in order to better health status outcomes in chronic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Skipping medications can worsen health status even after revascularization in CAD patients: JACC - August 21, 2022
- Canadian Dollar Weekly Forecast: USD/CAD Braces Ahead of Key U.S. Economic Data - August 21, 2022
- Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Outlook 2021: Big Changes To Have Big Boom - August 20, 2022