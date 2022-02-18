SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) declares CAD 0.1542/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.51% Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 25.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- SmartCentres REIT declares CAD 0.1542 dividend - February 18, 2022
- Canadian Life Companies Split declares CAD 0.0542 dividend - February 18, 2022
- Dividend 15 Split Corp II declares CAD 0.10 dividend - February 18, 2022