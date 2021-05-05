VANCOUVER, BC / / May 5, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (‘Snipp’, the ‘Company’) (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Snipp Announces Signing of CAD$ 2+ Million Contract with Canadian Province - May 5, 2021
- Breaking News: Snipp Announces Signing of CAD$ 2+ Million Contract with Canadian Province - May 5, 2021
- Global Apparel Manufacturing CAD Software Market SWOT Analysis,Key Indicators,Forecast 2027 : Autodesk, Pointcarre, Arahne, Browzwear - May 5, 2021