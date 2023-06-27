The current account deficit was lower than the March22 quarters 1.6 percent of GDP ($ 13.4 billion) and also sequentially lower than 2 percent of GDP ($16.8 billion) in the December22 quarter, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cooling crude shrinks CAD in March quarter to $1.3 bn - June 27, 2023
- Software exports & remittances help narrow CAD in March quarter - June 27, 2023
- CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) declares CAD 0.079 dividend - June 27, 2023