Healthcare provider New Silkroutes Group said its former chief executive officer Goh Jin Hian and finance director William Teo are assisting Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Son of former PM Goh Chok Tong assisting in CAD probe: reports - October 1, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA on bears’ radar - September 30, 2020
- New Silkroutes CEO and finance director assisting with CAD probe - September 30, 2020