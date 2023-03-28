Sandburg took home six medals, and had three regional champions, including seniors Jacob Floerke (intro CAD), George Pytel (3D modeling) and Alicia Ramos (machine CAD). Junior Jacob Sexton took second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-EMA prods bears at three-week low - March 28, 2023
- Southtowners: Sandburg CAD students lauded, Mitchell dubbed Unsung Heroine, and more - March 28, 2023
- 3D CAD for Manufacturing Market SWOT Analysis till 2030 - March 28, 2023