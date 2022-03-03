Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 10,000,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$0.187 per Common Share …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- StageZero Life Sciences Announces Closing of CAD$1.87 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor - March 3, 2022
- StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Closing of CAD$1.87 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor - March 3, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovers from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited - March 3, 2022