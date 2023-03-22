For the fourth Mando Mania, Hasbro unveiled a part of new figures from The Book of Boba Fett: a Luke Skywalker and Grogu build-up pack for The Black Series, and Cad Bane for The Vintage Collection.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Star Wars Black Series Luke and Grogu, TVC Cad Bane Pre-Orders Up - March 22, 2023
- MLC CAD Systems authorized to sell and support SOLIDWORKS products in Utah, Idaho, and Washington. - March 22, 2023
- CAD and CAM Software Market Top Players by 2031 - March 22, 2023