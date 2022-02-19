Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cad Bane Black Series figure revealed by Hasbro

Fresh from his live-action debut in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane is joining Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series collection with a new Amazon exclusive 6-inch …
