New research revealed that in patients with stable chest pain stress cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) produced great diagnostic accuracy and gave solid prognostication. Stable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Stress CMR accurately stratifies risk and prognosis of patients with stable chest pain and known or suspected CAD - June 12, 2023
- USD/CAD could rebound unless a break below the low 1.33 zone materialezes soon – Scotiabank - June 12, 2023
- USD/CAD hangs near one-month low on weaker USD, bearish Oil prices could limit losses - June 12, 2023