Understanding whether mental stress is modifiable in a way that improves outcomes is an important next step, editorialists say.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Stressed Out Stable CAD Patients Have Higher Risk of MI and CV Death - November 11, 2021
- Interface Fluidics raises $6.7 million CAD to accelerate deployment of oil recovery tech - November 11, 2021
- US private equity firms make $300 million CAD strategic investment in Fullscript - November 11, 2021