Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) declares CAD 0.78/share quarterly dividend, 4% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.75. Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Nov. 29; ex-div Nov. 28. See SLF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Sun Life Financial raises quarterly dividend by 4% to CAD 0.78 dividend - November 13, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie recovery potential next year – Commerzbank - November 13, 2023
- USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3800 as focus shifts to US Inflation data - November 13, 2023