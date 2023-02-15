Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) declares CAD 0.52/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.48% Payable March 24; for shareholders of record March 3; ex-div March 2. See SU Dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Suncor Energy declares CAD 0.52 dividend - February 15, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Volatility CAD Equity ETF down on Tuesday (ZLB) - February 14, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tuesday’s Doji candlestick renews bullish bias above 1.3300 - February 14, 2023