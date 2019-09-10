Sunniva Inc. Announces Sale Of Natural Health Services, Ltd To The Clinic Network Canada, Inc. For CAD $9 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ — Sunniva Inc. (“Sunniva”) (CSE:SNN, OTCQB:SNNVF) and The Clinic Network Canada, Inc. (“TCNC”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)