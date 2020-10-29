Toronto-based healthtech startup Synex Medical, which offers a wearable solution that measures blood metabolites, has raised a $6.99 million CAD ($5.25 million USD) seed round of financing. The seed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Synex Medical raises $6.99 million CAD seed round for health monitoring technology - October 29, 2020
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Under Pressure As Fears Over UK Economic Outlook Grow - October 29, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3420 In Sight - October 29, 2020