(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. - October 9, 2020
- Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie Chang - October 9, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Moving Higher Against U.S. Dollar - October 9, 2020