TAAT™ Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD $10,000,000

TAAT ™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT ™ ”) is pleased to announce that 4,992,308 common share purchase warrants issued in connection …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)