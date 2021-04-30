The price point of TAAT compared to traditional tobacco cigarettes in the United Kingdom and Ireland could represent a competitive advantage in these markets. Based on 2018 data from the World Health …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- TAAT Receives CAD $149,000 Purchase Order from London-Based Wholesaler for Distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland - April 30, 2021
- USD/CAD hangs near multi-year lows, below 1.2300 mark - April 30, 2021
- TAAT™ Receives CAD $149,000 Purchase Order from London-Based Wholesaler for Distribution in the … - April 30, 2021