TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) declares CAD 0.81/share quarterly dividend, 8% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.75. Payable April 30; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD climbs to 1.3270 on broad USD strength, crude oil selloff - February 13, 2020
- TC Energy declares CAD 0.81 dividend - February 13, 2020
- Greater immature platelet fraction reduces CAD risk, but ‘no difference’ for blood glucose - February 13, 2020