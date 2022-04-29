TC Energy declares CAD 0.90 dividend

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) declares CAD 0.90/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.02% Payable July 29; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29. See TRP Dividend …
