TORONTO–(Business Wire)–Wisely, a philanthropic fundraising enablement platform that leverages AI to help nonprofits simplify and pursue donations more efficiently, today announced it has raised …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Tech Startup for Nonprofits Wisely Secures $1.5M CAD ($1.15M USD) Seed Round to Advance Philanthropic Fundraising with AI Technology
TORONTO–(Business Wire)–Wisely, a philanthropic fundraising enablement platform that leverages AI to help nonprofits simplify and pursue donations more efficiently, today announced it has raised …