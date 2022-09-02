Telus acquires TSX-listed HR tech firm LifeWorks for $2.3 billion CAD

Continuing its acquisition strategy, Telus announced that it has completed its acquisition of Toronto-based LifeWorks (formerly Morneau Shepell) for $2.3 billion CAD.
