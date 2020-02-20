Telus agrees to sell CAD 1.3 bln worth of shares

Canadian operator Telus has agreed to sell 25 million shares to a syndicate of underwriters, for about CAD 1.3 billion. There will also be a greenshoe of 3.75 million more shares at CAD 26 per unit.
