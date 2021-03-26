Canadian operator Telus said it looking to raise CAD 1.3 billion worth of gross proceeds through the sale of 51.3 million shares priced at CAD 25.35 per unit. The operator has signed an agreement with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Telus to push expansion of 5G, fibre with stock sale worth CAD 1.3-1.5 billion
Canadian operator Telus said it looking to raise CAD 1.3 billion worth of gross proceeds through the sale of 51.3 million shares priced at CAD 25.35 per unit. The operator has signed an agreement with …