PARIS, France—The full and final 10-year results from the SYNTAX Extended Survival Trial (SYNTAXES) suggest that CABG confers a mortality advantage over PCI for patients with three-vessel disease, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Ten-Year SYNTAXES Results Fix Roles for CABG, PCI in Complex CAD - September 5, 2019
- USD/CAD retreats to 1.3230 area on oil rally, hawkish BoC commentary - September 5, 2019
- Terramera raises $59.5 million CAD Series B for crop protection technology - September 5, 2019