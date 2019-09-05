Vancouver-based cleantech startup Terramera has raised a $59.5 million CAD Series B round, led by Ospraie Ag Science and Seed2Growth Ventures. The new investment will be used to scale Terramera’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats to 1.3230 area on oil rally, hawkish BoC commentary - September 5, 2019
- Terramera raises $59.5 million CAD Series B for crop protection technology - September 5, 2019
- USD/CAD keeps the red near multi-week lows, around 1.3200 handle post-ADP report - September 5, 2019