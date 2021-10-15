As spotted by the folks over at Tesla North, Tesla has increased the price of its entry Model 3 Standard Range Plus by $2,000 CAD in Canada. Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus was previously priced at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Price Increases in Canada by $2,000 CAD - October 15, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Snaps Three-Day Winning Streak But Set to End Week Strong - October 15, 2021
- USD/CAD trims weekly losses, approaches 1.2400 - October 15, 2021