The Bank of Canada (BOC) hiked rates by 50bps, as expected. This was the largest increase in the overnight rate in 20 years. The key rate now sits at 1%, its highest level since the pandemic began in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- The Bank of Canada hikes 50bps, as expected; USD/CAD initially lower - April 13, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaiting BoC Decision - April 13, 2022
- USD/CAD slides towards 1.2630s post-BoC 50 bps rate hike - April 13, 2022