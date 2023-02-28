The Bank of Nova Scotia NON CUM PFD 40 (BNS.PRI:CA) declares CAD 0.3031/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.28%; Payable April 26; for shareholders of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- The Bank of Nova Scotia NON CUM PFD 40 declares CAD 0.3031 dividend - February 28, 2023
- AssistIQ raises $2.5 million CAD to cut down on medical waste in hospitals - February 28, 2023
- Laurentian Bank of Canada declares CAD 0.46 dividend - February 28, 2023