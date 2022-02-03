Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Black Series Cad Bane figure is based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Cad Bane figure was originally part of a 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to extend its gains towards 1.2775/00 into the end of the week – Scotiabank - February 3, 2022
- The Book of Boba Fett: Black Series Cad Bane Figure and Darksaber Replica Are In Stock - February 3, 2022
- EUR/CAD heading a reversal at crucial resistance level - February 3, 2022