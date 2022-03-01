Bounty hunter Cad Bane made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett, and while he was bested by his former protégé, the villain made quite the impact in a fairly short space of time.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT BTS Photos Explore Cad Bane’s Journey From Animation To Live-Action - March 1, 2022
- Elliott Wave View: USD/CAD near support area [Video] - February 28, 2022
- Lipoprotein(a) induces rapid progression of atherosclerotic plaque in CAD patients: JACC - February 28, 2022