It’s a character who appeared in several ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ episodes as well as ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’. His name is Cad Bane and when Boba Fett was swallowed by the Sarlacc pit in ‘Return of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Thanks to Cody the cad, viewers give a rat’s about MAFS - February 2, 2022
- The Book of Bobba Fett: Who’s Cad Bane, the deadly bounty hunter from the last episode? - February 2, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are firming up at a critical support area - February 2, 2022