This dilemma casts doubt on whether the BoC will follow up with another rate hike. The CAD therefore has little to offer against the US Dollar for the time being. After all, the Fed is perceived as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- The CAD has little to offer against the US Dollar – Commerzbank - October 26, 2023
- USD/CAD trades strongly above the 1.3800 mark ahead of the US GDP data - October 26, 2023
- Tucker County 911 showcases new CAD system - October 25, 2023