The NZD is the strongest. The CAD is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day/week

The strongest to weakest ranking of the major currency pairs shows, the NZD is the strongest while another commodity currency, the CAD, is the weakest. The AUD (the third of the commodity currencies) is also weaker with gains only against the CAD.
