PARIS, France—Use of ticagrelor (Brilinta; AstraZeneca) in patients with stable coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes significantly lowers the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events when …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Ticagrelor Risky in Diabetic Patients With Stable CAD: THEMIS - September 1, 2019
- Patients With CAD, Diabetes, Prior PCI See Most Benefit From Ticagrelor in THEMIS - September 1, 2019
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast – Where Next For GBP/CAD Rates This Week? - September 1, 2019