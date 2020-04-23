Timbercreek Financial declares CAD 0.0575 dividend

Timbercreek Financial (OTCPK:TBCRF) declares CAD 0.0575/share monthly dividend.Payable May 15; for shareholders of record April 30; ex-div April 29.See TBCRF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Div …
