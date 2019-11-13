Have the bulls been able to add to their gains even more? These were our Friday’s observations: (…) Yesterday brought us verification of the breakout above the declining purple trend channel, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Timing the Exit in the USD/CAD Fierce March Higher - November 13, 2019
- USD/CAD erases daily gains as oil stages decisive rebound, trades around mid-1.32s - November 13, 2019
- CAD Software – Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report, 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com - November 13, 2019