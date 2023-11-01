TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Toray Advanced Computer Solution, Inc. (hereinafter “Toray ACS”) introduced a fashion CAD software package with 2D (pattern making) and 3D (virtual muslin making …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Warm farewell given to CAD official - November 1, 2023
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Silver Trust CAD down on Wednesday (PSLV) - November 1, 2023
- Vermilion Energy declares CAD 0.10 dividend - November 1, 2023