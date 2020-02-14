Toromont declares CAD 0.31 dividend

Toromont (OTCPK:TMTNF) declares CAD 0.31/share quarterly dividend, 14.8% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.27. Payable April 2; for shareholders of record March 9; ex-div March 6.
